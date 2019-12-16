Comments
(CBS4) — South Metro Fire Rescue has lost its former Chief of Operations, Troy Jackson. Officials said Jackson passed away peacefully Monday morning from adenoid cystic carcinoma — a rare job-related cancer.
Chief Jackson was hired in 1990 as a firefighter and worked his way up. He stepped down as assistant chief in 2019 because of health reasons.
Flags will fly at half-staff at all South Metro facilities and badges will be shrouded as they remember a man they call a “phenomenal” leader and mentor.