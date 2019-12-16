GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds headed for the top of Rabbit Ears Pass Sunday to take advantage of more than four feet of fresh snow since Thursday — and many of them brought along their turbo motors and extra hats and gloves.
The area received 43 inches of snow beginning Thursday morning but due to white-out conditions for most of the weekend, Sunday proved to be the day to finally get out and play in it.
Lucas Pecord and his friends from Kremmling made the 45-minute drive up to the pass to get out and explore.
“Yesterday was like total white-out blizzard conditions, you could barely get around in. Today everything opened up, it’s money,” Pecord said.
The parking lots were packed full of the snowmobile trailers and trucks for most of the day.
“If you don’t have a big sled with a turbo you’re not getting off the trails that’s for sure,” Pecord added.
If the high-speed, adrenaline-pumping snowmobile ride was not your cup of tea, there’s always the trail a little less traveled — CBS4 spotted several people out snowshoeing and Nordic skiing Sunday, also.