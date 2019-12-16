Filed Under:Colorado News

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds headed for the top of Rabbit Ears Pass Sunday to take advantage of more than four feet of fresh snow since Thursday — and many of them brought along their turbo motors and extra hats and gloves.

(credit: CBS)

The area received 43 inches of snow beginning Thursday morning but due to white-out conditions for most of the weekend, Sunday proved to be the day to finally get out and play in it.

(credit: CBS)

Lucas Pecord and his friends from Kremmling made the 45-minute drive up to the pass to get out and explore.

“Yesterday was like total white-out blizzard conditions, you could barely get around in. Today everything opened up, it’s money,” Pecord said.

(credit: CBS)

The parking lots were packed full of the snowmobile trailers and trucks for most of the day.

“If you don’t have a big sled with a turbo you’re not getting off the trails that’s for sure,” Pecord added.

(credit: CBS)

If the high-speed, adrenaline-pumping snowmobile ride was not your cup of tea, there’s always the trail a little less traveled — CBS4 spotted several people out snowshoeing and Nordic skiing Sunday, also.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply