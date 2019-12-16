



The Denver Broncos have had a rough season, but this could be the best one yet for a die-hard Broncos fan. Rob Garner – better known as “Rescue Rob” – may soon be inducted into the Ford Hall of Fans.

“My mind is blown…truly,” Garner said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

From his orange-tipped boots to his one-of-a-kind helmet, the Poudre Fire Authority firefighter bleeds blue an orange.

“I’ve been a Broncos fan since I was born,” Garner told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “There’s a rare day that I’m not wearing orange.”

And it’s hard to miss his bright orange firetruck, the ultimate tailgating machine!

“It’s a 1976 Ford that my wife and I found on a ranch in South Dakota,” he explained. “I couldn’t leave it red, not when we play the Kansas City Chiefs, so we painted it orange. And there was no way it could be anything other than Engine 7. John Elway is my favorite player of all time.”

Since becoming a season ticketholder 10 years ago Garner has never missed a home game. Dressed head to toe in his Broncos firefighter gear, “Rescue Rob” parks his firetruck outside the stadium for a tailgate party that hundreds of fans enjoy every week.

“If you ask my wife, on regular days I hardly talk to anybody. I’m an introvert. But on game days, I take hundreds of pictures with people, I talk with everyone and I yell loud for the Broncos,” Garner said. “I’ve had firefighters from all over the world – Switzerland, Germany, Canada – come and tailgate with us, too.”

More than burgers and beer, it’s also a large charity tailgate to raise money for local charities.

“The Ronald McDonald House, Hope Kids, Type 1 Diabetes, a lot of different charities,” Garner said. “I don’t yet know the final total, but we’re going to be somewhere between $7,000-10,000 that we donate this year.”

That is one of many reasons why Denver Broncos Hall of Famer Champ Bailey recently surprised “Rescue Rob” at his Fort Collins home with a nomination into the Ford Hall of Fans.

“When I opened the door,” Garner said with a big smile, “I just laughed. I didn’t know what to do and laughter just came out of me. It was one of the best days I’ve ever had.”

Garner said meeting Bailey, showing him the unique fire truck as well as his many other Broncos treasures, was a day he’ll never forget. Much like when the Broncos invited Garner and his orange engine to be part of the Super Bowl 50 parade.

“Driving through the middle of downtown with a million people around and some of the other super fans on top of the truck,” he described, “that was really cool.”

Garner is one of just six super fans around the nation to be nominated and is the only Broncos fan in the running.

“There’s a Ravens fan, a Tampa Bay fan, a Chiefs fan, and me,” Garner said. “The other two will be released the next two coming Sundays.”

He explained a nationwide vote will take place once all six nominees are announced and the top three will go to Miami for the Super Bowl. “Rescue Rob” is hopeful all of Broncos Country will support him in this exciting opportunity.

“I am already so, so thankful [to be nominated],” he said.

Voting will open at www.fordhalloffans.com/football in the coming weeks, after the last two “Hall of Fans” finalists are named.

