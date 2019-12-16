AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Monday night, the Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly announced former U.S. Attorney for Colorado John Walsh will review the case of an Aurora police officer, Nate Meier, found drunk, on duty, in his patrol car, with the car running and his foot on the brake.
Aurora city officials say Walsh will conduct an independent, comprehensive review of how the department handled Meier’s case. The incident happened in March 2019 near Buckley Air Force Base.
Meier admitted to going to his home, drinking vodka from a bottle. New video released by the department on Monday shows Meier passed out at the steering wheel.
First responders had to break the window to gain access to Meier.
“Walsh’s review will include APD’s response at the scene, the hospital and the subsequent investigation and disciplinary actions that were taken related to the case,” the city wrote in a news release on Monday.
“It is in the public’s best interest, that a thorough outside examination take place to ensure our residents’ confidence in our Police Department and its leadership,” said Twombly.
Walsh is scheduled to begin reviewing the case immediately. The results will be released to the public.
