GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) — The case of a nine-year-old Grand Junction girl’s death continues to take strange turns. Monday, the Mesa County Coroner ruled the girl died because she was poisoned.
The coroner’s office stated in a press release it would not be releasing any more information about the death, including any details about the substance the girl was poisoned with.
This was done, presumably, to protect the investigation into the man arrested for her murder.
Jeffrey Beagley, 34, not only faces felony charges of 1st Degree Murder, Child Abuse Resulting in Death, and Reckless Manslaughter, but also seven counts Sexual Exploitation of a Child.
Beagley was arrested December 13 and appeared in Mesa County court Monday for advisement, per online public records.
The girl died November 9. Emergency personnel received a call about an unresponsive child in the 1000 block of Hill Avenue that day. They found the girl unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced at the scene.
According to those same online court records, Beagley’s alleged offenses against the girl began in mid-June.
Beagley is being held without bond.