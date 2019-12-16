Former U.S. Attorney John Walsh To Review Aurora Police Case On Nate MeierAurora City Manager Jim Twombly announced former U.S. Attorney John Walsh will review the case of an Aurora police officer, Nate Meier.

53 minutes ago

Rescue Rob Could Be Inducted Into Hall Of FansThe Denver Broncos have had a rough season, but this could be the best one yet for a die-hard Broncos fan.

1 hour ago

Roland Albert Sentenced For Stealing From Police CharitiesA former Aurora police officer who plead guilty to stealing tens thousands of dollars from charities that support families of fallen officers was sentenced on Monday.

1 hour ago

Driver In Deadly Franktown Crash, Skylar Pagano, Found GuiltySkylar Pagano was found guilty on all counts for a crash in Franktown which killed a couple.

1 hour ago

'Night Lights Denver' To Showcase Artwork On D&F Tower DowntownA new permanent art installation is ready to light up Downtown Denver.

3 hours ago

Fort Collins Man Creates Train Traffic Alert SystemOne man was so tired of train traffic, he invented a way to alert people to when a train is coming.

3 hours ago