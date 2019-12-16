DENVER (CBS4) — At the Capitol on Monday, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order creating new goals for “greening” the state government.
The plan includes working on reducing greenhouse emissions from state fleet cars and trucks, reducing energy consumption and increasing the percentage of renewable electricity used at state facilities.
“Our state government should lead by example in our efforts to achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2040 and take bold climate action,” Gov. Polis stated. “We are committed to preserving the Colorado way of life, which is why we are taking these important steps to provide services more efficiently and operate more sustainably and save taxpayer money. This is what the renewable energy future looks like: innovating, growing jobs, growing opportunity, reducing costs, and doing our part to reduce emissions.”
100 percent renewable energy by 2040 is not an achievable goal and it should be the goal in any case. We need GHG-free power whether it comes from renewable sources or non-renewable ones such as nuclear. The governor is pandering to the anti-nuclear movement and jeopardizing the climate in the process.