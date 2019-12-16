  • CBS4On Air

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A suspect has been arrested in the 1980 homicide of Helene Pruszynski, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning.

Helene Pruszynski (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski was found stabbed to death in a field on Daniels Park Road, on Jan. 16, 1980. Investigators believe she was abducted near Union Avenue walking from the bus stop, returning home from her internship.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock and District Attorney George Brauchler will be holding a press conference about the arrest at 11 a.m.

 

