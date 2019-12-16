Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver Police officer hit a pedestrian in the early morning hours Monday, according to the department’s public information office. The person hit did not have serious injuries.
It happened just before 2:00 a.m. in the 8th Avenue alley between Logan and Grant. DPD Public Information Officer Jay Casillas tells CBS4 that the officer was coming out of a parking complex and was being flagged down by another pedestrian when that officer hit the pedestrian.
The person, whose identity has not been released, was trapped briefly and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An internal review is currently underway, but because there are no pending criminal charges, the officer is still on active duty.