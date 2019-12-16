Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Police are offering a reward for information on four robbers who recently hit their fifth metro area marijuana dispensary in six weeks.
Police believe the same four individuals have committed each robbery. They’ve been armed with several weapons and may be driving a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox.
The tally:
- 11/4/19 at 6:40 p.m., A Cut Above, 1911 S. Broadway in Denver
- 11/19/19 at 9:24 p.m., Green Heart Dispensary, 19005 East Quincy Avenue in Aurora
- 12/3/19 at 10 p.m., Frosted Leaf, 399 South Harrison Street in Denver
- 12/7/19 at 11:59 p.m., Cherry Creek Dispensary, 4601 East Mississippi Avenue in Glendale
- 12/11/19 at 9:30 p.m., Green Man Cannabis, 7289 East Hampden Avenue in Denver
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers will hand out $2,000 if an tipster’s information leads to identity, capture or arrest of the perpetrators.