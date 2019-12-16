DENVER (CBS4) — A Denver man was presented with an award for helping put a serial robbery suspect behind bars. On Monday, David Fyke was given Bill Daniels Neighborhood Hero Award, which recognizes people who go above and beyond to help others.
In March, Fyke witnessed a robbery, safely followed the suspect, and was able to give police the license plate of the getaway car.
“David Fyke was going about his day-to-day life, witnessed a robbery, safely obtained vital information and reported it to police, resulting in an arrest and helping to end a one-man crime spree,” said Linda Childears, President & CEO of the Daniels Fund. “His attentiveness and willingness to take action made a positive impact on safety in our community.”
Police say that suspect was known as the “Chameleon Bandit” and could be involved in a dozen armed robberies at businesses in the Montebello area between April of 2018 and March of 2019. He was dubbed the “Chameleon Bandit” because he changed his appearance in each of the 12 robberies.
“A lot of bad people we have to get off the streets, and hey, we can’t do it all I’m sure, but dammit we got to try,” Fyke said.
Along with the award, Fyke was given a check for $1,000 “as an expression of gratitude for his vigilant actions.”
“‘See something, say something’ is a simple thing everyone can do to help keep our community safe, and David Fyke’s actions are a perfect example,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen. “I commend Mr. Fyke and thank him for taking action and helping to end this pattern of robberies.”