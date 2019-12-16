



The team has had a dismal season, but one Denver Bronco recently scored a big win with a devoted fan. Kicker Brandon McManus surprised a young man from Denver who has had a difficult year.

The visit came at a time when Myles Mixon and his mother, Pearl, are trying to get back on their feet.

“How you doing, Miss?” said Myles, who was on a mission.

Every 20 minutes, he makes a medicine run delivering prescriptions within University of Colorado Hospital.

“I do enjoy doing my job,” Myles told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Myles is an intern with UCHealth’s Project Search, a school-to-work transition program for young adults with disabilities. Myles is hardworking and outgoing.

“I like to be social with people,” he explained.

His favorite topic is his beloved Denver Broncos. In fact, at work, he is limited to 10 minutes of Broncos talk a day.

“Until lunch or after we get out of work,” he said with a laugh.

This day was an exception.

“Hey, Myles,” said Bronco Kicker Brandon McManus as he walked into a conference room at UCHealth.

“Brandon McManus!” exclaimed a delighted Myles.

“How are you? Nice to meet you,” said McManus.

“Oh, my Lord!” answered Myles.

The Bronco surprised the super fan with jerseys, tickets and pregame field passes to the final game of the season against the Raiders.

“The Sunday the Raiders will rest in peace,” predicted Myles.

Pearl Mixon reinforced her son’s dedication to the team.

“I have to stop him because he wants to paint his room orange,” she laughed.

The interior of the Mixon’s house is being renovated after lightning torched it last August. The mother and son were grateful for gift cards offered by McManus.

“This is the best day of my life right now,” said Myles.

And the Bronco had a blast.

“When I can come out and do stuff like this, it makes me happier than he is,” said McManus.

Brandon McManus has a foundation called Project McManus.

It supports at-risk and underprivileged youth by providing programs and events that are centered around maximizing their resources, education and overall wellbeing.