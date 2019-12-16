(CBS4) — Officials are warning people to be careful as the new powder in the high country is being measured in feet. This is what it looked like on Berthoud Pass, where a rider triggered an avalanche Sunday.
The Colorado Avalanche Center warns that previous tracks do not mean a slope is safe.
RELATED: 12 Avalanches Reported In Loveland Pass Area In 2 Days
The orange on the map below shows the areas where the danger is rated as “considerable.” You can see it stretches from north to south — with a pocket of moderate danger near Grand Junction.
There was even an avalanche in bounds at Steamboat Ski Resort Sunday. Fortunately, the ski patrol was able to quickly the dig out a trapped skier out and he is okay.
The CAIC also posted a picture from Friday showing cracks and snow collapsing — they said these are tell tale signs of danger.
The storm that impacted the mountains from Thursday through Sunday brought over 40 inches in some areas — including around Rabbit Ears Pass. And the Breckenridge ski area reported 42 inches of snow over the 4 day period.
RELATED: ‘It’s Money’: Snowmobilers Shred Through Feet Of Fresh Snow In Mountains