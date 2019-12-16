  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4) — Officials are warning people to be careful as the new powder in the high country is being measured in feet. This is what it looked like on Berthoud Pass, where a rider triggered an avalanche Sunday.

(credit: CAIC)

The Colorado Avalanche Center warns that previous tracks do not mean a slope is safe.

The orange on the map below shows the areas where the danger is rated as “considerable.” You can see it stretches from north to south — with a pocket of moderate danger near Grand Junction.

(credit: CAIC)

There was even an avalanche in bounds at Steamboat Ski Resort Sunday. Fortunately, the ski patrol was able to quickly the dig out a trapped skier out and he is okay.

The CAIC also posted a picture from Friday showing cracks and snow collapsing — they said these are tell tale signs of danger.

(credit: CAIC)

(credit: CAIC)

The storm that impacted the mountains from Thursday through Sunday brought over 40 inches in some areas — including around Rabbit Ears Pass. And the Breckenridge ski area reported 42 inches of snow over the 4 day period.

(credit: CBS)

