



— A non-profit in Aurora that helps those who need emergency food assistance is losing nearly all of its perishable food items. The staff and volunteers of Aurora Interfaith Community Services are in desperate need of donations to fix their broken refrigerator.

“We came in on Monday and the refrigerator was at 70 degrees,” explained Christina Stimson, who will soon become AICS’s next Executive Director. “We cannot run our food pantry here without this being fixed.”

Stimson said the compressor of their walk-in fridge is broken. For 51 years the non-profit has been providing emergency food assistance to those in need in Aurora. That includes canned food items, as well as produce and dairy. So far this year, the organization has helped to feed more than 3,000 people.

“Everyone who comes in here is deserving of the best services and the best food we can give them in this community,” explained Judith Barrow, the current Executive Director.

When staff noticed the refrigerator was broken they found nearly all perishable food items inside were spoiled.

“We had to empty three-quarters of the fridge full of food,” Stimson said. “It all had gone bad.”

That also meant the non-profit had to turn down a donation of about 500 pounds of perishable food.

“We have nowhere to put it now. We’re talking about produce from broccoli, to grapes, to milk to eggs,” Stimson told CBS4. “Those standards that are nutritional and so valued in these families and their meal times.”

She added that until the refrigerator is fixed, they’ll have to turn down all perishable food donations.

CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe met Brenda Sarabia, who once depended on the food pantry. Two years ago, she lost her job and her family was desperate.

“I was just in need,” Sarabia explained. “I needed food, we had no food in our house. I needed help, resources.”

Aurora Interfaith got her back on her feet. The nonprofit now needs donations to get the fridge back up and running, so they can continue changing lives of others, like Sarabia.

“They helped so much,” she said, tearing up. “They helped me and my family through this time of need.”

It will cost the nonprofit $2,500 to replace the refrigerator compressor. So far, they have not received any donations to help get that fixed.

Aurora Interfaith is also looking for a box truck in order to get the nutritious donated food to the pantry. They are asking for a new or gently used box truck, and will display the donator’s name or logo on the truck as a major contributor to their success.

For more information on how you can help: http://www.aurorainterfaithcommunityservices.org/