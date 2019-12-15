Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Eagles hosted its annual Teddy Bear Toss in Loveland on Saturday. After the team scored their first goal, more than 12,000 stuffed animals came raining down onto the rink.
Fans brought the toys in to help Colorado children and families in need.
The team hosted a Teddy Bear Toss last year.