  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Eagles News, Loveland News


LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Eagles hosted its annual Teddy Bear Toss in Loveland on Saturday. After the team scored their first goal, more than 12,000 stuffed animals came raining down onto the rink.

(credit: Colorado Eagles)

Fans brought the toys in to help Colorado children and families in need.

(credit: Colorado Eagles)

The team hosted a Teddy Bear Toss last year.

Comments

Leave a Reply