Comments
DENVER(CBS)- Our atmospheric river of moisture is still trekking across the Rockies into the Great Plains. With one more big wave of snow and cold expected before Colorado starts to recover and begin a warm up.
As expected the current weather pattern, sometimes known as the “Pineapple Express”, has buried parts of the Rockies in over 2 to 3 feet of snow!
The flow has shifted into the southern half of Colorado. As a result, the warnings and advisories for additional heavy snow are still posted thru Monday morning from the central mountains into the southern stretches of the state.
The Denver metro area may see a half inch or less late in the day on Sunday into Monday morning.