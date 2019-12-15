RANGELY, Colo. (CBS4) — A juvenile is being held on several weapons charges while federal, state, and local police continue to determine who else participated in a hardware store break-in last September.
The unnamed 16-year-old is accused of taking part in a burglary of the True Value Hard Store located on Main Street in Rangely on September 30.
“It’s believed additional suspects may be involved in the incident,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation stated in a press release Sunday.
Several guns were taken from a display case in the store. Investigators are referring to the theft as a smash-and-grab.
The juvenile was arrested Thursday. He is currently facing Unlawfully Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, and two counts of Underage Possession of a Firearm.
The juvenile is currently being kept at a youth detention facility in Grand Junction.
CBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting the Rangely Police Department with the investigation. Additional assistance in has come from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a combined $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone else involved with the incident.