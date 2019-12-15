  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Volunteers carried on a long-standing holiday tradition in Denver on Sunday. The annual Father Woody’s Christmas Party provided meals to more than 2,500 Coloradans.

Families also got a chance to meet Santa and take home a few presents.

(credit: CBS)

Father Woody of the Holy Ghost Catholic Church started this tradition 38 years ago.

He was known for his love and service of Denver’s disadvantaged and homeless.

Father Woody (credit: CBS)

“There’s a great need still here in Denver for people to have a little bit of the Christmas spirit, a little bit of Christmas cheer, presents, food. So it’s a very important thing that we do here,” said Father Chris Yhul of the Holy Ghost Catholic Church.

(credit: CBS)

The church used to be able to hose a sit-down meal for the crowd. This year organizers were only able to provide meals to go, but hope to find another venue for future events.

