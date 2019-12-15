



Last year Phillip Lindsay was the local kid who beat the odds to play for the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. We could see the same story repeat itself on Sunday in Kansas City.

Deyon Sizer, 23, was promoted off the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

Sizer grew up in Aurora and played high school football at Eaglecrest High School. He also played college football at the Division II level at Colorado State Pueblo, where he won a National Championship in 2014.

“It’s honestly an amazing experience to be here. It’s surreal. Growing up here, going to college and being able to play for the home team, the feeling is truly indescribable,” Sizer told CBS4 during training camp.

The road to the active roster came with plenty of speed bumps for Sizer. He was cut twice, once in training camp and again before the regular season began. He was able to make the practice squad and now he will put on the same uniform Von Miller and Derek Wolfe wears on game day.

“I used to come to the practices and watch them so it’s like being on the other side of the line, the feeling is indescribable. It truly is. I used to watch Wolfe and Von and so to call them teammates is truly indescribable,” Sizer said during training camp.

Injuries on the Broncos defensive line are the reasons Sizer could possibly make his NFL debut against the Kansas City Chiefs. Derek Wolfe is out for the season, Adam Gotsis and DeMarcus Walker are not playing as well due to injuries.

To further beef up the defensive line, the Broncos added Kyle Peko to the roster. Peko who played for the team in 2016 and 2017.

The Broncos play the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 11 a.m.