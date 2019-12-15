(HOODLINE) – In search of a new favorite coffee and tea outlet? You’re in luck: a fresh business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to LoDo, called Kaffe Landskap, is located at 1750 Wewatta St. in Union Station.
Kaffe Landskap is a Scandinavian-inspired cafe that serves a variety of coffee and tea beverages, along with assorted juices, smoothies, pastries and other farm-to-table fare. On the food menu, expect to see items like a quinoa breakfast bowl, Swedish potato pancakes with lingonberry jam, avocado toast, sandwiches, burgers and soups.
Kaffe Landskap has proven quite popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Frank N., who was among the first Yelpers to review Kaffe Landskap on Nov. 25, wrote, “Excellent coffee, well-crafted with great service. Perfect location next to Union Station. Love their pour-overs and single brew.”
Yelper Jerry O. added, “Great coffee, phenomenal pastry and fabulous menu so far!”
Swing on by to take a peek for your
