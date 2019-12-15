ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents near 64th Avenue and Miller Street were told to shelter in place Saturday night as Arvada police searched for a carjacking suspect. Officers did not find him and consider him armed and dangerous.
Arvada Police have lifted the shelter in place notification. We have thoroughly searched the area with multiple officers and jurisdictions. While we have not located the suspect, we feel confident our community is safe.
— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) December 15, 2019
Officers were first called to an area near 68th Avenue and Gray Street where the driver of a pickup truck was carjacked. Police later spotted the vehicle about four miles away near 58th Avenue and Kipling Street.
Officials say the truck “became inoperable” near Ralston Road and Allendale Drive. Police took one female passenger in custody.
They say the driver, described as a white man, about 5-foot-5-inches, 150 lbs., around 30 years old with brown hair and eyes, ran away.
Police say he shot at them as they were chasing him. He was last seen near 5900 Johnson Way.
No officers were hurt, and police did not shoot back at the suspect. The shelter in place was later lifted.
If you have more information, you’re asked to call Detective Grisham at 720-898-6729.