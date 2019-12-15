



Six years ago, the bridge by the iconic Evergreen Lakehouse was damaged by the flooding of 2013. While it was partially usable, it needed to be replaced. After years of study and planning, Denver Mountain Parks started the replacement of the bridge in November.

Denver Mountain Parks owns the lake property, although Evergreen Recreation District operates the Lake House and skating. Thousands of people visit through the holidays, but not this year.

As long as the bridge over Bear Creek is closed, there is no access to the Evergreen Lake House. That means Evergreen Lake will not open for the winter ice skating, usually targeted for Dec. 15.

“It’s going to be finished and it’s going to be finished in January. So unfortunately we had to come up with another plan for the largest alcohol free family friendly New Year’s Eve event that goes on around here,” said Betsey Hays, President and CEO of Evergreen Area Chamber of Commerce.

The bridge project could stretch all the way to April, but the contractor is trying to get it open at least functionally ASAP. Still, it is all but certain the lake house will not be open by the New Year, effecting two big events and thousands of people.

One is “Skate The Lake.”

The New Year’s Eve celebration with fireworks is a non-alcohol event designed to keep young people off the roads and support the community.

Hays said, “It’s very important to have this event. There has not been a motor vehicle fatality here in our community in 24 years. This event has been going on for 24 years.”

Organizers have come up with an alternative plan that involves closing Highway 74 and holding the event there on New Year’s Eve.

Another event is the iconic Evergreen Lake Plunge held at noon on New Year’s Day every year and hosted by CBS4’s Alan Gionet. Gionet and the Active 4 All Foundation rescued The Plunge last year, when it looked like it was going to die, but with community support, saved it. The Plunge is open to hundreds of people who gleefully leap into an icy lake on New Year’s Day to start the year; many of them in costume.

It is a fundraiser for things like the Special Needs program at Evergreen Recreation District and for financial assistance to families who have a tough time affording Rec District programs. It raised $12,000 last year.

“We can’t do our events either so we have to come up with an alternative plan, but we have a great one,” said Gionet.

The Lake Plunge will move to a different location this year – the lower pond by the Buchanan Rec Center in Evergreen on Ellingwood Trail. This year, people will be able to change and shower in the warmth of the Rec Center. The foundation has big, fun plans for New Year’s Day.

Gionet says, “It’s going to be just as iconic, just as big, just as silly, and just as foolish as it always is.”

If you would like to participate in these events you can purchase tickets on their websites:

