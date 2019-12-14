Denver(CBS)- Colorado mountains have been buried in snow. The constant flow of Pacific moisture tied into the “Pineapple Express”. Heavy weekend snow produced several accidents and slowdowns along the mountain roads and highways.
Parts of northern Colorado from Fort Collins out to Wellington picked up 2 to 4.5 inches of snow from strong afternoon snow squalls. In the last 48 hours feet of December snow has been stacking up! Rabbit Ears Pass measured over 3 feet of snow!
The majority of Colorado ski areas are also reporting some impressive numbers. Many with over 1 to 2 feet of fresh powder.
With the snow Loveland Ski Area pushed over the 100 inch mark on Saturday. With Breckenridge piling up 15 inches on Saturday alone.
Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for additional snow in the mountains are still in place through Sunday late.