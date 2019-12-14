Comments
(CBS4) – Wintery weather caused some extensive traffic delays on Interstate 70 through the mountain corridor on Saturday. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported on and off closures through mid-day.
Two jackknifed semis stopped traffic heading east at the Eisenhower Tunnel and at Silverthorne at around 7:30 a.m. Another jackknifed semi stopped traffic west at the Vail Pass Summit about 30 minutes later.
Each closure has since been reopened, however CDOT crews are working on avalanche mitigation between Vail and Copper Mountain. East and westbound traffic was closed, but both reopened after 1 p.m.
“All motorists must make sure they have adequate tires and vehicles before heading to the mountains… Prepare for the likely event of road closures today and make sure you have an emergency kit, snacks, water, etc. with you,” CDOT said.
