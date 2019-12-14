Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Works is going to be turning one lane of traffic on 17th Street into a permanent bus lane. Next week, crews will install new signs and markings on 17th Street between Broadway and Market Street.
Buses will eventually then have a dedicated lane.
In October, DPW installed a similar lane on 15th Street which runs from Court Place to Larimer Street.
The city says these lanes make taking the bus a more convenient option.