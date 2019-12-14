Filed Under:17th Street, Denver News, Denver Public Works


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Works is going to be turning one lane of traffic on 17th Street into a permanent bus lane. Next week, crews will install new signs and markings on 17th Street between Broadway and Market Street.

Buses will eventually then have a dedicated lane.

In October, DPW installed a similar lane on 15th Street which runs from Court Place to Larimer Street.

15th bus markings denver

Red bus markings on 15th Street in downtown Denver. (credit: Denver)

The city says these lanes make taking the bus a more convenient option.

