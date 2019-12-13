



– Everyone wants a little quality time with Santa Claus, so Union Station is offering a Breakfast with Santa experience.

Santa Claus will enjoy a breakfast buffet with 50 lucky children. He’ll mix and mingle with the children and do a story time. In the meantime, parents can enjoy a curated holiday cocktails.

“We just really wanted kids to be able to experience the magic of Christmas. And have that one-on-one experience with Santa where they can tell him whatever they want for their wish list, and tell him how naughty or nice they’ve been,” said Sarah Hendricks, Director of Community Relations & Marketing at Union Station.

Breakfast with Santa is Saturday, December 14th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Union Station’s lower Gallery level.

In addition to Breakfast with Santa, Union Station is hosting free visits with Santa on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also new this season, Union Station is holding Holiday on the Plaza, and outdoor lounge with special activities. It’s a holiday pop-up bar with seasonal cocktails. There is trivia every Tuesday, and live entertainment every Friday. On Saturdays, there are workshops in wreath making, and gingerbread houses. On Saturday, December 14th, there will be a dog-friendly Yappy Hour from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. And on Monday, December 23rd, there will be a Festivus Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to Breakfast with Santa at Union Station, there are several other traditional family meals that are fun and festive at the holidays:

Daily High Tea at the Brown Palace

12/14, 12/15, 12/21 – 12/24 Breakfast with Santa at the Downtown Aquarium

