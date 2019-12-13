Former Broncos Running Back Clinton Portis Among Ex-NFL Players Facing Federal Fraud ChargesA former Denver Broncos running back is one of 10 former NFL players hit with serious federal fraud charges. All-Pro running back Clinton Portis is part of that group.

Steve Addazio Looks To Bring Defensive Mindset To Colorado State RamsSteve Addazio was introduced as Colorado State University’s 23rd head football coach in the Hall of Champions at Canvas Stadium.

Jokic, Grant Lead Nuggets To 114-99 Win Over Trail BlazersWith his team well ahead in the final seconds, Nikola Jokic heaved a shot from the top of the key that swished through the net for a 3-pointer. It was that kind of night for the Denver Nuggets.

Broncos Safety Justin Simmons Named Team's Walter Payton Man Of The Year NomineeBroncos safety Justin Simmons is doing work on the field. He's also putting in the extra effort off their field.

Ed McCaffrey Named New Football Coach Of University Of Northern Colorado BearsThe University of Northern Colorado Bears announced on Thursday that Ed McCaffrey will be the new head coach of their football team.