COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman in Colorado Springs said she feels compelled to help after asbestos forced families out of their homes just weeks before Christmas. Two apartment complexes in Colorado Springs were evacuated because of asbestos contamination last week.
The investigation has spread to seven apartment complexes owned by Denver-based Slipstream Properties. People living at the Parks Edge – formerly known as Pine Creek – and the Shannon Glen Apartments were given notice to evacuate last week.
The evacuation prompted Sarah Preciado to set up a toy drive for the children of those living in the complexes. She has set up drop-off sites at churches in Colorado Springs as well as a GoFundMe campaign.
The State of Colorado is investigating the complexes and wants to know if the owners broke any laws while completing renovations.
Asbestos was banned in 1989 but can still be found in older buildings, mostly in insulation.
It is unclear when the residents will be allowed to return home.
LINK: Toy Drive for Asbestos Evacuees
Drop Off Sites:
- Sunrise United Methodist Church
2655 Briargate Blvd
- Serendipity Hair Emporium
3237 West Carefree Circle
Building F
- Eden Salon and Barbershop
12 E Kiowa Street
- Eden Salon and Barbershop
610 S 21st Street