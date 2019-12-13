



The principal at Pinnacle Charter Middle School in Thornton has a special project in the works, one that goes far beyond needing scissors and glue and involves a whole lot of heart.

“The outpouring of giving was phenomenal within just a few hours,” Kimberly Stalcup said.

Stalcup is in her first year at the school, and last week she learned one of her eighth grade students and her mother were homeless.

“She professed that she was living in a van and warehouse but still came to school, smiling, humble as anything. Helping others,” Stalcup said.

Wanting to help, she asked the teenager if there was anything she wanted for Christmas. Her answer prompted a big response.

“She only said she wanted clothes, uniform clothes that fit her, and a warm coat for her mom and dog food for her dog,” she said.

A post on Stalcup’s community Facebook page was met by giving hearts wanting to help.

“I made an Amazon wish list of uniform items, some books she loves to read and some few items for her dog and they bought up the entire list in just a few hours and asked me to put on more,” she said.

Every day a new package — or more — shows up at her home or office and another item is checked off that Christmas list.

“A warm coat for her mom. This was part of her wish list,” Stalcup told CBS4 as she held up the new coat.

For Stalcup, the response had added much more meaning to the holiday season.

“I believe the community is doing that work, I’m just a catalyst to make it happen,” she said.

The mother and daughter’s van just recently broke down as well, so Stalcup also started a GoFund me page to help with repairs.

If you would like to help:

gofundme.com/f/sat4t-homeless-mom-and-daughter

amazon.com/hz/wishlist/