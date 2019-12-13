  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News, Kimmi Lewis


DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado lawmaker who served as an advocate for farmers and ranchers, is being remembered on Friday. State Rep. Kimmi Lewis, a Republican, passed away last week after a long battle with breast cancer.

(credit: Kimmi Clark Lewis campaign site)

The memorial service for Lewis is scheduled for Friday.

Lewis, 62, represented a large portion of the Eastern Plains in Colorado.

(credit: Colorado)

