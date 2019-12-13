Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado lawmaker who served as an advocate for farmers and ranchers, is being remembered on Friday. State Rep. Kimmi Lewis, a Republican, passed away last week after a long battle with breast cancer.
The memorial service for Lewis is scheduled for Friday.
Lewis, 62, represented a large portion of the Eastern Plains in Colorado.