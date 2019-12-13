  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
By Michael Abeyta
Filed Under:Ken Jones, Littleton News, Summit County News


LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– He was known as a “firefighter’s firefighter” and on Friday, the community said goodbye to Ken Jones. Jones died when he fell from a roof in Copper Mountain while fighting a fire last weekend.

ken jones

Copter4 flew over the Ken Jones procession on Friday morning (credit: CBS)

Police cruisers, motorcycles, firetrucks and other first responders escorted the fire engine carrying the flag-draped casket from the Horan McConaty funeral home in Lakewood to Waterstone Community Church in Littleton.

ken jones

(credit: CBS)

Strangers lined stretches of the route in a show of support to the family and all first responders.

ken jones

Copter4 flew over the Ken Jones procession on Friday morning (credit: CBS)

“Getting through this ceremony is going to be tough for everybody,” said Summit County Fire spokesman Steve Lipsche.

Steve Lipsche Ken Jones firefighter funeral

Steve Lipsche (credit: CBS)

People gathered along C-470 and Quincy to pay their respects and say goodbye to a first responder killed in action.

“It really hits close to home,” said Marlene Zandell.

Ken Jones firefighter funeral

(credit: CBS)

Zandell wanted to attend the procession for Jones because her daughter is a Summit County Firefighter. She wanted to show her support because she says this has been a challenging time for the whole department.

(credit: CBS)

“It could happen to my daughter at any time,” said Zandell. “It makes me think about that and then also my heart aches for her because I know this just makes her think about it as well, her mortality.”

Ken Jones firefighter funeral

(credit: CBS)

As the procession, reserved only for those who gave all, rolled on to the church for Jones’ funeral, he and all first responders were honored for the price they sometimes pay to keep the community safe.

ken jones

(credit: CBS)

“My heart breaks for Summit Fire and EMS and for the family of Ken Jones,” said Zandell.

RELATED: Foundation Picks Up Mortgage Payments For Fallen Summit County Firefighter

The Summit Foundation, a local nonprofit, established a fund for Jones’ family. You can make checks payable to:

The Summit Foundation in memory of Ken Jones
PO Box 4000
Breckenridge, CO 80424

You can also donate online.

Michael Abeyta

Comments

Leave a Reply