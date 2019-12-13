



– He was known as a “firefighter’s firefighter” and on Friday, the community said goodbye to Ken Jones . Jones died when he fell from a roof in Copper Mountain while fighting a fire last weekend.

Police cruisers, motorcycles, firetrucks and other first responders escorted the fire engine carrying the flag-draped casket from the Horan McConaty funeral home in Lakewood to Waterstone Community Church in Littleton.

Strangers lined stretches of the route in a show of support to the family and all first responders.

“Getting through this ceremony is going to be tough for everybody,” said Summit County Fire spokesman Steve Lipsche.

People gathered along C-470 and Quincy to pay their respects and say goodbye to a first responder killed in action.

“It really hits close to home,” said Marlene Zandell.

Zandell wanted to attend the procession for Jones because her daughter is a Summit County Firefighter. She wanted to show her support because she says this has been a challenging time for the whole department.

“It could happen to my daughter at any time,” said Zandell. “It makes me think about that and then also my heart aches for her because I know this just makes her think about it as well, her mortality.”

As the procession, reserved only for those who gave all, rolled on to the church for Jones’ funeral, he and all first responders were honored for the price they sometimes pay to keep the community safe.

“My heart breaks for Summit Fire and EMS and for the family of Ken Jones,” said Zandell.

The Summit Foundation, a local nonprofit, established a fund for Jones’ family. You can make checks payable to:

The Summit Foundation in memory of Ken Jones

PO Box 4000

Breckenridge, CO 80424

You can also donate online.