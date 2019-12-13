SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters, first responders and the community gathered along the funeral procession route to remember fallen firefighter Ken Jones on Friday. The Summit Fire and EMS firefighter died in the line of duty on Dec. 7.
The procession started at 9 a.m. at the Horan McConaty funeral home on Wadsworth Boulevard. Officials then drove past Bear Creek Lake State Park to end at the Waterstone Community Church on Alkire Street in Littleton.
The public was urged to pay their respects on any sidewalk or parking space – so long as they are not impeding traffic.
Vantage points:
- Morrison Road and Wadsworth Boulevard, an elevated vantage point from which viewers can see the row of fire engines and emergency-response vehicles coming up the hill.
- West Metro Fire Rescue Station 8, 9001 W. Jewell Ave., where firefighters plan to fly an American flag from a ladder truck as the procession passes.
- Quincy Avenue overpass of C-470, which will be the best spot for a photo of fire apparatus escorting the family to the funeral.
Morrison Road will close completely, briefly outside the Bear Creek Lake State Park for a caravan to assemble and for a moment of reflection.
The funeral, which is private, is scheduled at 11 a.m., at Waterstone Community Church.
Flags were ordered by Gov. Jared Polis to fly at half-staff across the state on Friday in memory of Jones, the late State Rep. Kimmi Lewis and Sgt. Joshua Voth, who died while on duty at the Colorado Department of Corrections.
RELATED: Foundation Picks Up Mortgage Payments For Fallen Summit County Firefighter
The Summit Foundation, a local nonprofit, established a fund for Jones’ family. You can make checks payable to:
The Summit Foundation in memory of Ken Jones
PO Box 4000
Breckenridge, CO 80424
You can also donate online.