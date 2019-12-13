DENVER (CBS4) — One young boy warmed all our hearts at the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive this year. Jackson Fowler showed up at the King Soopers at East Yale Avenue and South Colorado Boulevard on Thursday — and donated toys he was given for his 7th birthday.
Jackson told us he just “wanted other kids to be happy.”
“It’s nice for little kids, some kids don’t have any toys,” Jackson explained. “I want to donate some to them.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver operates 20 neighborhood clubs and serves more than 10,000 kids. Individuals — young and old — plus clubs, businesses and charitable organizations came through in a big way to help make the holidays more cheerful for those young people.
From the early morning hours throughout the evening, the donations kept coming and the boxes filled with gifts.
By the end of the evening, officials said generous people had donated $8,000-$10,000 worth of toys.
King Soopers will continue collecting new, unwrapped toys at all Metro Area locations through Dec. 24. Viewers are encouraged to donate items such as toys, games, art kits, DVDs, video games, sporting equipment, electronics, helmets and other gifts for children and youth. To see a list of holiday gift ideas click here. Online donations to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver can be made by going to www.bgcmd.org/toy-drive.
