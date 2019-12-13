Drew Lock 'Is Going To Be A Good One,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe Broncos aren't going to the playoffs like the Chiefs, but they may have found a QB in Drew Lock who will soon compete with Patrick Mahomes.

Drew Lock: NFL Rookie Of The Week For Historic Outing Against Houston TexansDenver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was named the NFL’s Rookie of the Week

Steve Addazio Looks To Bring Defensive Mindset To Colorado State RamsSteve Addazio was introduced as Colorado State University’s 23rd head football coach in the Hall of Champions at Canvas Stadium.

Jokic, Grant Lead Nuggets To 114-99 Win Over Trail BlazersWith his team well ahead in the final seconds, Nikola Jokic heaved a shot from the top of the key that swished through the net for a 3-pointer. It was that kind of night for the Denver Nuggets.

Broncos Safety Justin Simmons Named Team's Walter Payton Man Of The Year NomineeBroncos safety Justin Simmons is doing work on the field. He's also putting in the extra effort off their field.