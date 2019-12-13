Comments
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — Volunteers with KBPI’s “Hammers and Angels” spent the week renovating a home for a family in Westminster — and Friday was the big reveal. Every year KBPI’s Willie B and a team of workers get to together and renovate a home for a deserving family.
The family stayed away as volunteers worked give their home a whole new look.
“Crazy to watch the transformation taking place at this home in past few days,” Willie B wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.
“This house was literally tore apart,” he said in a video posted online.
Friday was the big unveiling for homeowner Jessica New and her family.
You can see on their faces how very appreciative they were for all the work the team put into their house.
“I’m so blessed for everyone, so blessed, thank you, this is amazing this was done in a week,” New said.
Part of the remodeling work included a brand new kitchen and living space.