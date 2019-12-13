WINTER STORMAnother 1-2 feet of snow expected in Colorado's high country through Sunday
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — Volunteers with KBPI’s “Hammers and Angels” spent the week renovating a home for a family in Westminster — and Friday was the big reveal. Every year KBPI’s Willie B and a team of workers get to together and renovate a home for a deserving family.

The family stayed away as volunteers worked give their home a whole new look.

“Crazy to watch the transformation taking place at this home in past few days,” Willie B wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

“This house was literally tore apart,” he said in a video posted online.

Friday was the big unveiling for homeowner Jessica New and her family.

(credit: CBS)

You can see on their faces how very appreciative they were for all the work the team put into their house.

(credit: CBS)

“I’m so blessed for everyone, so blessed, thank you, this is amazing this was done in a week,” New said.

(credit: CBS)

Part of the remodeling work included a brand new kitchen and living space.

