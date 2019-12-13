Gatling Helps No. 24 Colorado Hold Off Colorado State 56-48Shane Gatling scored a season-high 20 points and Tyler Bey had a big block down the stretch to help No. 24 Colorado hold off Colorado State 56-48 on Friday night after squandering a 16-point lead.

4 Matchups To Watch For As The Denver Broncos Look To Upset The Kansas City ChiefsThe Broncos will take on a Chiefs team that has not only beaten the Broncos eight times in a row, but has dominated the AFC West.

Colorado Eagles Apologize To Akim Aliu For Blackface IncidentThe Colorado Eagles' head equipment manager Tony Deynzer was photographed with blackface at a Halloween party.

Drew Lock 'Is Going To Be A Good One,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe Broncos aren't going to the playoffs like the Chiefs, but they may have found a QB in Drew Lock who will soon compete with Patrick Mahomes.

Drew Lock: NFL Rookie Of The Week For Historic Outing Against Houston TexansDenver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was named the NFL’s Rookie of the Week