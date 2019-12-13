FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A little over a year after Griselda Landa Posas was involved in a horrific hit-and-run crash, the Colorado State University senior is making one miraculous recovery.
“Honestly, even with the accident happening and it being such a traumatic event in my life, it was also a really inspiring part of my life,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
The crash happened in August 2018, near the intersection of North Overland Trail and Laporte Avenue in Larimer County. Griselda was riding her bike when a driver slammed into her, throwing her into a railing. The CSU student suffered numerous injuries, including a broken femur. The recovery took months and required several surgeries.
“It was a really painful experience, it was really long. I was hospitalized for a month,” she told CBS4.
The community rallied around Posas, and a GoFundMe account set up for medical bills exceeded its goal.
“It just reinforced my belief that optimism and community is so important. Optimism just kept me going and being hopeful,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
Griselda is now riding her bike again and about to earn her degree in wildlife biology … only a semester late. Police never found the driver who hit her, but Posas says she’s ready to move on.
“I’d say I hold no resentment to be honest. I don’t know their story and I feel like I have no right to judge what was going through their mind at the moment,” she said.