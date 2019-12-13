



– Want to know where to go when it comes to Pilates in Denver? As luck would have it, there are heaps of great Pilates class options to consider in and around Denver.

To find the top Pilates centers in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which outlets are the most popular. Read on for the results.

TransFORM Colorado

1840 15th St., LoDo

TransFORM Colorado is Denver’s favorite Pilates gym by the numbers, with 4.9 stars out of 28,341 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp and 666 fans on Facebook. It’s the top Pilates studio in the entire Denver metro area, according to ClassPass’ rankings.

“TransFORM Colorado is one of Denver’s official providers of the LaGree Fitness Method,” explains the business’ profile on ClassPass. “Lagree is a Pilates style that leaves you with toned and elongated muscles, lower body fat composition and improved endurance. They offer the best equipment available, a premier training staff and a state-of-the-art sound system to get you in the zone.”

Axis Pilates

1138 E. Sixth Ave., Speer

Also among Denver’s favorites is Axis Pilates, with 4.8 stars out of 4,037 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of three reviews on Yelp and 269 fans on Facebook.

“Axis Pilates is Denver’s [premier] studio for cardio and core fitness!” touts the business’ Yelp page. “We offer Pilates, indoor cycling and suspension training. We have both private sessions and classes, available six days a week.”

The Pilates Studio

614 E. Kentucky Ave., Washington Park West

With 4.8 stars out of 575 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of nine reviews on Yelp and 451 fans on Facebook, The Pilates Studio has garnered plenty of local fans.

“At The Pilates Studio, their goal is to make the Pilates Method accessible to all,” states the business’ ClassPass profile. “They strive to cultivate a friendly, community-focused and positive environment. Their studio provides a consistent Pilates practice that fits even the busiest schedule.”

Fluid Fusion

1641 California St., Central Business District

With 4.7 stars out of 1,355 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelpand 694 fans on Facebook, Fluid Fusion holds its own among the competition. It’s been open since 2015.

“Fluid Fusion is a family-owned boutique fitness studio that services clients in the Denver area. We offer reformer and mat Pilates and barre classes, arial yoga by request and private training sessions for Gyrotonic, core align, Pilates and rehab fitness,” reads its Yelp profile.

Whole Body Studios

747 S. University Blvd., Cheesman Park

With 4.8 stars out of 306 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of two reviews on Yelpand 387 fans on Facebook, Whole Body Studios is another popular local pick. Please note, though, that the Facebook fans are spread across the business’ multiple locations.

Per the business’ bio on ClassPass, “[Whole Body Studios is] a street-level Pilates, barre, yoga and personal training studio in the Cheesman Park neighborhood. They strive to create a place where clients feel welcome, supported and strong.”

