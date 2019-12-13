WATCHHouse Judiciary Committee Passes Articles Of Impeachment
By Andrea Flores
DENVER (CBS4)– Here are some fun things to do in Colorado this weekend. Many of the events have a holiday theme.

Connect with your inner Viking and head to Breckenridge for the 57th Annual Ullr Fest.

Friday through Sunday, head to Main Street and surrounding areas for a calendar full of action-packed events. It’s free to attend.

LINK: Ullr Fest

Experience the beauty of the holiday season at Olde Golden Christmas.

Head to downtown Golden for a parade on Washington Avenue Saturday at 11 a.m. It’s free for the whole family!

LINK: Olde Golden Christmas

For 29 years, Zoo Lights has been transforming the Denver Zoo into Colorado’s wildest winter wonderland.

Check out more than 2 million lights over the Zoo’s 80 acres. Tickets range from $14 to $20.

LINK: Denver Zoo Lights

