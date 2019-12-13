ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Before Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock returns to his hometown to take on the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, he had some hardware to collect. Lock was named the NFL’s Rookie of the Week on Friday.
He completed 22-of-27 passes for 309 yards, three touchdowns and an interception with a 136.0 passer rating in Denver’s 38-24 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Lock became the first rookie in NFL history to throw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns in his first road start.
“The win was exciting, as it should have been. But once you watch the film, it’s on to Kansas City. I’m trying to keep this week as normal as possible,” Lock said on Wednesday.
Lock becomes the first Broncos rookie to win the NFL Rookie of the Week honors since Phillip Lindsay last year. This is the 16th time in the award’s 18-year history that a Bronco has been honored.
He joins Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray as the other rookie quarterbacks to win the award this season.
Lock looks to improve to 3-0 in his career against the Chiefs on Sunday at 11 a.m.