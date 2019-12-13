  • CBS4On Air

ARAPHAOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — CBS4 would like to congratulate a bomb technician with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office who recently took second place in a national competition!

(credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff)

“Last week, Deputy Shay took 2nd place in the 2019 USBTA Top Bomb Technician/Critical Skills Challenge in Florida,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook on Friday. “He competed with 27 other bomb techs.”

(credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff)

“They’re constantly training to keep you safe,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has some of the most highly-trained bomb technicians in the country.”

Despite earning this impressive honor, the deputy’s full identity cannot be released — just his first name. That’s why we’re not showing his face.

(credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff)

“He’s going to take an undercover job soon,” explained Deborah Sherman with the sheriff’s office. “So sorry!”

(credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff)

Nevertheless, we want to congratulate this local hero on his impressive accomplishment and honor his service to our community!

