ARAPHAOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — CBS4 would like to congratulate a bomb technician with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office who recently took second place in a national competition!
“Last week, Deputy Shay took 2nd place in the 2019 USBTA Top Bomb Technician/Critical Skills Challenge in Florida,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook on Friday. “He competed with 27 other bomb techs.”
“They’re constantly training to keep you safe,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has some of the most highly-trained bomb technicians in the country.”
Despite earning this impressive honor, the deputy’s full identity cannot be released — just his first name. That’s why we’re not showing his face.
“He’s going to take an undercover job soon,” explained Deborah Sherman with the sheriff’s office. “So sorry!”
Nevertheless, we want to congratulate this local hero on his impressive accomplishment and honor his service to our community!