



– A driver suspected of hitting and killing a woman with Winnebago, and leaving the scene, has been arrested. Roosevelt Cribbs, Jr., 67, is being held for investigation of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to Denver police.

Police say the victim, who has not yet been identified, was walking at South Tejon Street and West Jewell Avenue on Wednesday when the driver of a motorhome veered into oncoming lanes and then onto the sidewalk and struck her. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police say the driver did not stop to help, and the Winnebago continued east on Jewell. Officers contacted the suspect later at 1330 West Mississippi Avenue and he was taken to the Denver Detention Center.

Police issued a Medina Alert on Wednesday afternoon but alert was canceled a few hours later at around 8:30 p.m. A Medina Alert is typically issued in hit-and-run crashes where there is a death or serious bodily injury and where there is a description of the suspect vehicle including the make, model partial or whole license plate number and possibly a description of the driver.