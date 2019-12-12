Comments
(CBS4) – Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is the third undrafted player with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first two seasons since 1967. Lindsay reached the benchmark on Sunday in the Broncos 38-24 win over the Houston Texans.
The only other players in NFL history to have done that are Clark Gaines and Bobby Humphrey.
So far in his career, Lindsay has 2,282 yards from scrimmage. That’s third most among second-year players in the NFL in 2019 behind only Saquon Barkley (2,863) and Nick Chubb (2,682).
Only three other players in league history who weren’t drafted have more yards from scrimmage than Lindsay over their first 28 games — Arian Foster (3,419), Bobby Humphrey (2,454) and Kevin Mack (2,358).
Lindsay attended Denver South High School and played football at the University of Colorado before he joined the Broncos. He was selected to the Pro Bowl last season, becoming the first undrafted offensive player to do so as a rookie.