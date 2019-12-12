LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office lost a beloved member of their law enforcement family this week. K-9 Jimmy passed away Tuesday after a battle with cancer.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of retired K9 Jimmy,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
“K-9 Jimmy started his career with the La Plata County Sheriff’s office in early 2014,” officials said. “Jimmy and his handler Sgt. Matt Webb proudly served the citizens of La Plata County for 5 years before his retirement in August of 2019.”
Officials said K-9 Jimmy had a “very successful career that resulted in countless felony apprehensions, drug seizures, building searches, and finding lost people.”
“K-9 Jimmy was a shining example of a true canine hero,” the sheriff’s office posted. “We extend our deepest condolences to Sgt. Webb and his family during this difficult time. K-9 Jimmy you will never be forgotten. Rest easy boy and thank you for your service.”