ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 70 was closed in both directions near Deer Trail on Thursday afternoon because of a deadly crash. All lanes of I-70 were closed between Exit 322 and Exit 328 but a short time later eastbound lanes were reopened.
I-70 WB: Road closed between Exit 328 – I-70 Business South and Exit 322 – Peoria Rd. UPDATE: Eastbound lanes are now open. Westbound remains closed. Local detour in place. https://t.co/Cd1o4s3Fao
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 12, 2019
Copter4 flew over the crash which showed a tanker that had plummeted down an embankment between the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70. There were remnants of foam that had been sprayed on the tanker and surrounding areas.
The Colorado State Patrol is seeking witnesses to the crash to help with the investigation. The driver was killed in the crash.
The tanker was traveling westbound when it crashed. It is unclear what happened leading up to the crash.
There was no estimate on when the westbound lanes of the interstate would reopen. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route.