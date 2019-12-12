TOY DRIVEToday is CBS4's Together 4 Colorado Toy Collection Day & we need YOUR help
Filed Under:Arapahoe County, Deer Trail, I-70 Closed, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 70 was closed in both directions near Deer Trail on Thursday afternoon because of a deadly crash. All lanes of I-70 were closed between Exit 322 and Exit 328 but a short time later eastbound lanes were reopened.

interstate 70 crash tanker deer trail

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the crash which showed a tanker that had plummeted down an embankment between the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70. There were remnants of foam that had been sprayed on the tanker and surrounding areas.

interstate 70 crash tanker deer trail

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado State Patrol is seeking witnesses to the crash to help with the investigation. The driver was killed in the crash.

interstate 70 crash tanker deer trail

(credit: CBS)

The tanker was traveling westbound when it crashed. It is unclear what happened leading up to the crash.

interstate 70 crash tanker deer trail

Copter4 flew over the crash near I-70 (credit: CBS)

There was no estimate on when the westbound lanes of the interstate would reopen. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route.

