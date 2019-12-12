Comments
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Golden wants to hear from the public about a proposed tobacco and vaping ordinance that is an attempt to curb use among teens.
The Golden City Council will take public comment at its regularly-scheduled council meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The proposal raises the legal age to purchase tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21. All retailers would need a license to sell them.
The proposal would ban all flavored vaping products. Offenders could face up to a $400 fine.