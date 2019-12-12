TOY DRIVEToday is CBS4's Together 4 Colorado Toy Collection Day & we need YOUR help
Filed Under:Golden News, Vaping

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Golden wants to hear from the public about a proposed tobacco and vaping ordinance that is an attempt to curb use among teens.

vaping vape teens ecigarette

(credit: EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

The Golden City Council will take public comment at its regularly-scheduled council meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

(credit: CBS)

The proposal raises the legal age to purchase tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21. All retailers would need a license to sell them.

(credit: CBS)

The proposal would ban all flavored vaping products. Offenders could face up to a $400 fine.

Comments

Leave a Reply