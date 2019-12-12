GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A commercial real estate company surprised its employees with a $10 million bonus. That company, St. John Properties, has an office in Golden.

“I knew it was something big because they don’t typically fly everyone out,” said Brandon Jenkins, Colorado Regional Partner at St. John Properties.

All 198 employees were flown to the company’s headquarters in Baltimore for their annual holiday party.

The company told employees they were celebrating a big milestone – the development of 20 million square feet of real estate space in eight states.

“Jelly of the month? Fruit basket?” laughed Jenkins.

The gift they received wasn’t from St. Nick. It was from their boss, St. John.

“He called us all into a big room and handed out envelopes to all the employees. He pulled out $10 million to divvy up among the 198 employees,” said Jenkins.

On average, they’d all be going home $50,000 richer.

“There was a lot of shock, a lot of amazement, excitement, tears. It was almost like seeing people win the lottery,” said Jenkins.

He recalls standing next to a long-tenured maintenance technician who received a six figure check.

The size of the bonus depends on the worker’s tenure and years of service.

“Without the team, we are nothing,” said founder and chairman Edward St. John, “I steer the boat, but they’re the ones that run the boat. They’re the ones that make the boat go.”

Some employees say they will use the money to pay off their mortgages, send their children to college and take dream vacations. Jenkins says he plans to put his bonus check in savings, then take a trip with his wife and children.

It’s a vacation he won’t mind coming back from.

“You don’t expect this type of thing from an employer. When it happens, you want to work harder and do the best that you can to hit the next goal,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins says his office has received several job inquiries since news broke of the St. John Properties bonus.