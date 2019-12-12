TOY DRIVEToday is CBS4's Together 4 Colorado Toy Collection Day & we need YOUR help
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Former Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey is moving up in the world of football coaching. The University of Northern Colorado Bears announced on Thursday that McCaffrey will be the new head coach of their football team.

McCaffrey was previously the coach of Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch. He took to social media on Thursday afternoon to thank the school, saying “I was blessed to coach some of the smartest and hardest working young men in the country.”

“I’m so proud of our players and the amazing coaching staff who joined me for the past two years. I am very excited to bring the same passion to this new opportunity with the UNC Bears,” McCaffrey wrote.

McCaffrey said he looks forward to “immersing myself into the Bears family and coaching young men to be strong leaders on and off the field.”

“Let’s bring championship football back to UNC!” McCaffrey said.

The school announced they will hold a news conference on Friday afternoon to introduce McCaffrey.

UNC fired coach Earnest Collins in late November. They ended the 2019 season with a 2-10 record.

