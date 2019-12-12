DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos safety Justin Simmons is doing work on the field. He’s also putting in the extra effort off their field.
Simmons is the Broncos’ 2019 Walter Peyton Man of the Year nominee. The award recognizes a player for outstanding leadership both on the field and in the community.
In a release, the Broncos note that Simmons has volunteered more than 3,500 minutes with 20 different local groups. Simmons has worked with the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver, Children’s Hospital Colorado, the Denver Rescue Mission, and many more working on youth development, ending hunger, and overall health and wellness.
Simmons will get to wear a Walter Peyton Man of the Year decal on his helmet in recognition of his nomination. All 32 nominees from each team will be honored during the week leading up to Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors award ceremony on February 1st. As a nominee, Simmons will get a $50,000 donation to the charity of their choice, courtesy of Nationwide and the NFL Foundation.
Previous Broncos nominees include Von Miller (2018), Chris Harris Jr. (2017), Virgil Green (2016), David Bruton Jr. (2015), and Ben Garland (2014). John Elway is the only Bronco to win the award, in 1992.