Broncos Safety Justin Simmons Named Team's Walter Peyton Man Of The Year NomineeBroncos safety Justin Simmons is doing work on the field. He's also putting in the extra effort off their field.

Mikko Rantanen Scores Twice, Avalanche Beat Flyers 3-1Mikko Rantanen put his first shot right where Carter Hart could make a great save. He didn't give the Philadelphia goaltender a chance on his next two scoring opportunities.

Colorado Rockies Extend Scott Oberg To A 3-Year, $13 Million DealThe Colorado Rockies and right-handed pitcher Scott Oberg have agreed to a 3-year, $13 million contract extension.

Broncos Head Coach Advocates For Eliminating Divisions, Revising RivalriesHe may be in only his first year as Denver Broncos head coach, but Vic Fangio told reporters Wednesday he has been speaking for years in favor of modifying the NFL schedule and the present alignment of its divisions.

Colorado Wide Receiver K.D. Nixon Declares For NFL DraftFor the second week in a row, a Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver will leave school early to turn pro.