WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Ten former NFL players are facing fraud charges in a new lawsuit filed in federal court last Friday and unsealed Thursday. Former Broncos running back Clinton Portis is among that group of players.
Prosecutors representing the league say the players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, established in 2006, seeking to be reimbursed for “expensive medical equipment” that court records show was never purchased.
According to the affidavit, that equipment ranges from hyperbaric oxygen chambers, ultrasound machines designed for use by a doctor’s office to conduct women’s health examinations, and electromagnetic therapy devices designed for use on horses.”
The healthcare plan paid out more than $3.9 million in false claims, leading to $3.4 million in payouts.
The defendants named include:
- Clinton Portis, former Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins running back
- Robert McCune, former Redskins linebacker
- John Eubanks, former Redskins cornerback
- Tamarick Vanover, former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver
- Ceandris “C.C.” Brown, former Houston Texans safety
- James Butler, former New York Giants and St. Louis Rams safety
- Fredrick Bennett, former Texans defensive back
- Etric Pruitt, former Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons defensive back
- Carlos Rogers, former Redskins and San Francisco 49ers cornerback
- Correll Buckhalter, former Philadelphia Eagles running back
More than 20 FBI field offices participated in the investigation.