Weld County Farm Fire: Huge Pile Of Hay On FireA huge pile of hay was on fire Thursday morning in Weld County and putting up a lot of smoke.

2 hours ago

Dog And Elk Play Together On Opposite Sides Of Fence In ColoradoColorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video of two unlikely friends playing together -- a bull elk and a German Shepherd chasing each other back and forth on opposite sides of a fence.

2 hours ago

Huge Mountain Snow On the WayWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

3 hours ago

Speed Limit Reduced Along Cherry Creek DriveDrivers with a lead foot, beware.

12 hours ago

Colorado Girl Now First Ever To Receive FDA Approved Drug For 1 PersonA mother in Boulder didn’t give up when her daughter was diagnosed with a terminal disease.

12 hours ago

Children Who Need It The Most Find Support At Boys & Girls ClubCBS4 supports the Boys & Girls Clubs through the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive, because every child deserves a Happy Christmas.

12 hours ago