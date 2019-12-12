



– Some people living along the A Line in the Denver area will have to get used to those train horns again. New construction around Park Hill Golf Course means the trains will have to blare the horns to warn workers when they are coming through.

Those work hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. But there could be some overnight work as well.

Residents in that area CBS4 talked to said the noise can be an annoyance at times, but they like living so close to the commuter train so they’ll adapt to this change.

“There were a lot of sleep disruptions with the train horns,” said Ryan Wilson, who lives in the Park Hill Village directly across from the tracks. He’s also close to the Smith Road-Dahlia Street rail crossing, where the city is now working on their Park Hill Detention project.

Wilson said he’ll “probably have to wear earplugs again.”

Quiet zones that were created earlier this year remain in place in many other areas along the A Line.

“If you’re outside almost anywhere in (the Park Hill) area it’s almost a constant thing with the trains going both ways,” another resident, Madeleine Wagner-Wilson, said.