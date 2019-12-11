DENVER (CBS4) – Cherry Creek North is holding its annual Winter Fest to ring in the Holidays. On Saturday, December 14th, Fillmore Plaza will turn into a winter wonderland. There will be live ice carving, temporary fire pits, Yuletide Carolers, Ice Princesses on stilts, face painting, complimentary treats, and warm beverages.
“Winter Fest is really just a celebration of all things winter in Colorado. We want people to come down here and celebrate the joy of the holidays with their families and their friends. And, we also want people to know what a great place Cherry Creek North is for shopping and dining,” said Jenny Starkey, Director of Marketing for Cherry Creek North.
In addition to the festivities on Fillmore, 23 businesses will be hosting activities, including Santa at VIP Real Estate on 3rd Avenue, the East High School Orchestra will perform at the Ross-Cherry Creek Public Library, and children’s mask decorating at Cherry Creek Framing.
New this year, Cherry Creek North just released its own addition of the Local Deck, which is a box of festive themed coasters that offer discounts to over 30 participating locations throughout the district. The Cherry Creek North Local Deck is $30, and on sale at various locations.
“Parking is easy this time during the holidays. We have 11 parking garages, that are open to the public. 8 of those parking garages offer $5 flat rates on weekends and evenings after 5 p.m. during the week,” Starkey explained.