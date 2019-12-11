KEYSTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– Wednesday is move in day for many Vail Resort employees. They are finding an affordable place to call home even in the middle of the housing crisis, thanks to the Village at Wintergreen.

For new resident Royden Schoder, this employee housing at a fraction of what a similar residence would cost him, means he can afford to live and work and play in Summit County, a place this Colorado native loves.

“I couldn’t find anything else in my budget and these are super nice and of course being brand new it’s extra special, I’m a lucky guy,” Schoder said.

The Village at Wintergreen broke ground in August 2018 and the first buildings of the project opened this week to residents who are Vail Resort employees.

The rest of the buildings and units will continue to open over the course of the winter and spring for those working in Keystone and Summit County.

“Affordable housing is a challenging community-wide issue and we are proud of the collaboration between Gorman & Company, Vail Resorts and Summit County to bring this project to life and bring new affordable housing options to the county,” the developer stated.

When complete, the affordable housing project will offer 196 one, two and

three-bedroom units at a mix of affordability levels. It will help provide housing

for those working in Keystone, Vail Resorts employees and other Summit County

residents.

Vail Resorts partnered with Gorman & Company to lease the land and build the development. Summit County provided a $300,000 loan and Gorman utilized federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit funding from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA), as well as construction and permanent mortgage debt and private equity to fund the overall project.

Residents can apply to reside at Wintergreen by calling 970-368-6390.