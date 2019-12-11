(CBS4) — Do you remember the first time you saw snow? For one little girl, it was this week! Lilly lives in northern Alabama, where any amount of snow is a big event.
My one-year-old niece just saw snow for the first time.
This will be the purest thing you see today. pic.twitter.com/JUwvju8K8f
— Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) December 10, 2019
Lilly’s reaction is that of someone who knows nothing of shoveling or icy roads. For the 1-year-old girl, snow is just “Wow!”
Little Lilly is the niece of CBS4 reporter Tori Mason — who made her first snowball just three years ago, after moving to Colorado from Florida. Like lots of adults, her enthusiasm has worn off over time…
Three years ago: “This is my first snowball ever! Take a picture! Snow is so cool!”
Today: “TREAT THE ROADS, IM DRIVING ON AN ICE RINK, HOW DO PEOPLE LIVE LIKE THIS, SNOW IS THE DEVIL” pic.twitter.com/s6W10pe161
— Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) December 7, 2019
The video of her niece’s sheer wonder is great reminder to us all when we start to feel frustrated about the hassles that winter weather can cause!