Do you remember the first time you saw snow? For one little girl, it was this week! Lilly lives in northern Alabama, where any amount of snow is a big event.

Lilly’s reaction is that of someone who knows nothing of shoveling or icy roads. For the 1-year-old girl, snow is just “Wow!”

Little Lilly is the niece of CBS4 reporter Tori Mason — who made her first snowball just three years ago, after moving to Colorado from Florida. Like lots of adults, her enthusiasm has worn off over time…

The video of her niece’s sheer wonder is great reminder to us all when we start to feel frustrated about the hassles that winter weather can cause!

